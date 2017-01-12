Aviation Minister appears before Nigerian Senate, insists on closure of Abuja Airport
The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has reiterated the stand of the Ministry to shut down operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for a period of 6 weeks, owing to the planned rehabilitation of the major runway of the airport. Addressing the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, the Minister said the […]
