Aviation Stakeholder Commends FAAN Boss Over Repositioning Of Airports

A key player in the nation’s aviation industry, Abdulyekeen Ibn Umar, has applauded the giant strides made by the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Saleh Dunoma, for repositioning the aviation security through his managerial experience.

Umar, in an interview with aviation correspondents, said, sanity has been restored in AVSEC following an enhanced training and retraining of personnel, while power outages have been reduced due to a recent installation of heavy duty generators capable of running the airport for days.

According to Umar, who scored Engr Dunoma high, the FAAN boss was able to achieve such feat because he has been a product of the system.

He urged the government to always look inward in making appointments into aviation parastatals rather than bringing people from outside the system.

Umar noted that in spite of the difficulties in the system, the FAAN boss has continued to carry on with the development of the system as a result of his wealth of experience.

He however, urged the government to fight corruption in the system especially in areas of contracts and biddings, stressing that throughout last year, no bid was carried out.

“We tag it as corruption because that is not how it ought to be done. There was bidding last year but it was not open to bidders, it is corruption,” he complained.

He commended the minister, Hadi Sirika, for relieving those brought from outside their appointments, in order to allow career civil servants grow in the system to reposition the agencies.

Umar noted that some of these political jobbers brought into the agencies were still in the system and urged the government to visit other paraststals like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria with a view to carrying out rightful placements.

He further called for the removal of the acting managing director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), whom he said his tenure has ended.

“In the past, we see that as corruption, when you finish your tenure as a civil servant, you leave for others to continue but they will sit tight looking for avenues to get contract. Why will somebody be waiting in office after clocking the retirement age? The minister must act,” Umar added.

