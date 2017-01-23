Avoid Libya, Presidency Warns Black Immigrants

The Presidency has said it’s attention has been drawn to a video and pictures being circulated on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya.

In a statement by the senior special adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said while the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

According to her as the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, she intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.

She added that the Committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them.

She said; As at two months ago, NEMA alongside, the Nigerian Embassy in Libya evacuated over 2000 Nigerians from Libya.

“The Nigerian embassy in Libya, working with NEMA has relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so.Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognised government in place.

She appealed to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence .

