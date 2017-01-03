Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Avoid Obasanjo, MASSOB warns Igbo leaders

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned Igbo leaders, especially political leaders, to be wary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The pro-Biafra group intimates the Igbo political leaders that Obasanjo’s new friendship overtures are ominous and should not be trusted. According to a statement signed by the leader of MASSOB, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Avoid Obasanjo, MASSOB warns Igbo leaders appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.