Avoid Obasanjo, MASSOB warns Igbo leaders

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned Igbo leaders, especially political leaders, to be wary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The pro-Biafra group intimates the Igbo political leaders that Obasanjo’s new friendship overtures are ominous and should not be trusted. According to a statement signed by the leader of MASSOB, […]

The post Avoid Obasanjo, MASSOB warns Igbo leaders appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

