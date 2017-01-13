Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Award winning singer, Aramide, to hold autograph session in Abuja

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

20170110061006

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The singer said that free autographed copies of the album will be shared at the event on Saturday.

The post Award winning singer, Aramide, to hold autograph session in Abuja appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.