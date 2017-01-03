Awesome! Twitter NG Grants Man His Wish Days After He Made the Request

We love how Nigerians come together to donate to a worthy cause irrespective of the economic situation. A couple of days ago, a twitter user Ibrahim O. Omotosho (@HeemOnWheels) made a request for a new wheelchair on the social network. After the tweet, Twitter NG responded with love and donated to make the request a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

