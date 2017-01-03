Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Awesome! Twitter NG Grants Man His Wish Days After He Made the Request

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

We love how Nigerians come together to donate to a worthy cause irrespective of the economic situation. A couple of days ago, a twitter user Ibrahim O. Omotosho (@HeemOnWheels) made a request for a new wheelchair on the social network. After the tweet, Twitter NG responded with love and donated to make the request a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.