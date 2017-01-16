Awilo Longomba – Rihanna ft. Yemi Alade
Music legend Awilo Longomba premieres his anticipated single titled “Rihanna”; featuring Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade. “Rihanna” is a massive soukous banger with a solid ear-worm hook. The Congolese icon blatantly flirt with Mama Africa comparing her to Barbadian singer Rihanna, over a VTek crafted Coupé-Décalé influenced instrumentation tailored to have everyone on the dance-floor within seconds. Awilo’s collaboration with Yemi Alade comes after P-Square aided “Enemy Solo”, which was also […]
