Aww… This #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 Trend is too Cute!

On the second day of 2017, married men on Twitter NG decided to trend the hashtag #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017. They shared beautiful photos of their wives with short notes of praise. See them below: The comedians, advisers, and single fellows also came to play.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

