Aww… This #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 Trend is too Cute!

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On the second day of 2017, married men on Twitter NG decided to trend the hashtag #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017. They shared beautiful photos of their wives with short notes of praise. See them below: The comedians, advisers, and single fellows also came to play.

