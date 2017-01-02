Aww… This #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 Trend is too Cute!
On the second day of 2017, married men on Twitter NG decided to trend the hashtag #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017. They shared beautiful photos of their wives with short notes of praise. See them below: The comedians, advisers, and single fellows also came to play.
