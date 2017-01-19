Pages Navigation Menu

AY announces new movie “10 Days in Sun City”

Award-winning Nigerian actor and stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, is set to release a new movie “10 Days in Sun City”. AY who dropped the hint on his Instagram handled and shared a photo from his production wrote: “Production meeting is in progress for my new movie ‘10 Days in Sun City.

