AY announces new movie “10 Days in Sun City”

Award-winning Nigerian actor and stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, is set to release a new movie “10 Days in Sun City”. AY who dropped the hint on his Instagram handled and shared a photo from his production wrote: “Production meeting is in progress for my new movie ‘10 Days in Sun City.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

