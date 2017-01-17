Breast Cancer: Mrs Ayade Harps On Mammogram Screening – The Tide
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Breast Cancer: Mrs Ayade Harps On Mammogram Screening
The Tide
Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Linda Ayade has urged women to get a mammogram screening often in order to know their breast status whether or not there are signs/symptoms of breast cancer. Speaking at a breast cancer programme …
Buhari, Ayade meet over Bakassi seaport
Buhari, Ayade Meet behind Closed-doors
Buhari, Ayade in closed-door meeting at Aso Villa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG