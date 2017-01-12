Ayade’s Aide Marks Birthday With Orphans, Donate Salary

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Hon. Martins Orim, yesterday marked his 43rd birthday with orphans in the Calabar metropolis, with a promise to donate N50,000 out of his salary every month, begining from January 2017, for the childrens’ upkeep.

He disclosed that the money will be released as and when due through the office of the state’s commissioner for social welfare and sustainable development.

Orim, who was accompanied to the orhanage home situated in Uwanse street, Calabar, by his wife; Lucy, several political associates and friends, also donated the sum of N200,000, bags of rice, cartons of noodle among other items, to ensure the wellbeing of the motherless babies.

Speaking at the brief, but emotion packed ceremony, Hon Orim said the gesture was meant to thank God for His showers of blessings upon him, over the years.

He said the donation was not intended to show affluence, but to support the vulnerable in the society and to please God.

” I decided to mark this birthday with these children here today not because I have so much; I am only trying to say that from the little God as blessed me with, I need to give back to the society.

“The people who need our care; our love the most are the vulnerable people like the motherless children and orphans in the society.

“I made a vow that on my birthday, I must do something significant to appreciate God for what He has done for me and the new age added to me”, he said.

While receiving the donations, the coordinator of the orphanage home, Mrs. Oti Felicia, thanked the governor’s aide for the gesture, promising to make judicious use of the cash and items.

She said: “We thank the Chief of staff for this kind gesture. Nobody comes here and goes back the same. God will bless you.”

In his goodwill message at the occasion, Cross River State commissioner for social welfare and sustainable development, Mr. Oliver Orok, applauded Mr. Orim for identifying with the less privileged in the society on his birthday.

He said the occasion was a demonstration of humility, adding that it takes only a humble heart to do what the governor’s aide did.

Earlier, a thanksgiving service to commemorate the chief of staff 43rd birthday was held at St. Charles Luwanga Catholic chuch in Essien town, Calabar.

