Ayorkor Botchway Named as Foreign Minister – The Statesman Online

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa


Ayorkor Botchway Named as Foreign Minister
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as minister-designate for Foreign Affairs pending parliamentary approval. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as …
Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, 53, is the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, subject to Ghana News Agency

