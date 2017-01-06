Azealia Banks Banned From Facebook

Azealia Banks may have no other social media site to seek attention soon. She has been banned from twitter and now she has been suspended on Facebook after she called Brazilians “Third world…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

