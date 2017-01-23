Baba De Baba: How long will we condone rape culture?

Baba De Baba is proud about his pro-rape video despite backlash from the Nigerian Internet community.

On Monday, January 16, 2017, a Nigerian comedian by the name of Baba De Baba published a skit on YouTube.

Titled ‘Rape Nonsense‘ the video basically preaches that men should rape women who come to their houses if they turn down their sexual overtures.

The comedian has gotten some backlash for this inappropriate sketch. A quick look at his Instagram profile shows he is feeling some of it. "#SayNoToRape" is on his profile like some badge of honour.

Under his controversial video, Baba De Baba gave a flimsy excuse why he shot the skit. According to him, he knew a guy who was arrested for ‘attempted rape’ because a girl who stayed over at his place didn’t want to have sex with him.

"I think the law on rape should be reviewed that whatever happens when an adult goes to visit a guy who is not her family member is not rape and no girl should visit a guy she can’t sleep with," wrote Baba De Baba.

It’s astonishing to think that a man in 2017 can sit down and type this. He is essentially promoting rape culture online. What happens to consent Baba De Baba? What if a lady doesn’t want to have sex when she goes to a man’s house? Doesn’t a woman have a say on who she will sleep with?

This video should be removed from YouTube because it promotes rape culture and tells young men and boys it is right to rape women.

Baba De Baba should also receive more backlash than he is getting now. Rape is not a funny joke, I don’t care about the punch line or humour. Baba De Baba needs to tender an apology for his horrible skit.

It might be fun and games for him now because he is trying to get views for his YouTube channel that people do not watch. There is nothing funny about rape and we shouldn’t easily pardon people who think it is a joke.

