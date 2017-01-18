Baba Rahman Optimistic About Injury

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has revealed what injury he sustained in their opening match against Uganda.

The Schalke defender was substituted in the 39th minute after sustaining what looked like a thigh injury.

However, the 22-year-old has revealed that is not the case and expects to be on his feet as soon as possible.

“I twisted my knee twice in the space of five minutes” Baba told Goal. “I have some pains but at this moment, I think the pain is going down.

“But we still need to do some scans and see what happens.”

The Black Stars face Mali in their next game on Saturday, but coach Avram Grant is not yet sure of Baba’s availability.

“About Baba we need to wait and see, I don’t know,” Grant told pressmen after the game. “It’s 50- 50

“We will see in the next day what will happen.”

Baba played a crucial role as Ghana reached the final of the Afcon in Equatorial Guinea two years ago, having made his debut for the national side in 2014.

The post Baba Rahman Optimistic About Injury appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

