Baba Rahman’s Injury Rules Him Put Of Remainder Of AFCON

What Baba Rahman thought to be a minor injury has ruled him out of the AFCON, after sustaining a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Uganda.

The defender twisted his knee twice in the space of five minutes and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

The 22-year-old Chelsea player who is on loan at Schalke suffered a bruised meniscus, according to the German club.

Frank Acheampong replaced Baba versus Uganda and the Anderlecht man is now well-placed to start Ghana’s next AFCON game, when Avram Grant’s men take on Mali on Saturday.

The post Baba Rahman’s Injury Rules Him Put Of Remainder Of AFCON appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

