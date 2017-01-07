Babalakin Heads FG-ASUU Mediation Team
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-man committee, headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the staff unions in the Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Mrs Ihuoma Chinenye of the Federal Ministry of Education on …
The post Babalakin Heads FG-ASUU Mediation Team appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG