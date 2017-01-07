Pages Navigation Menu

Babalakin Heads FG-ASUU Mediation Team

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-man committee, headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the staff unions in the Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Mrs Ihuoma Chinenye of the Federal Ministry of Education on …

