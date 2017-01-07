Babalakin, Saraki, 14 others to represent Nigerian govt in negotiation with ASUU, SSANU others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-member committee, headed by Wale Babalakin, to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the staff unions in the federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Ihuoma Chinenye, of the Federal Ministry of Education on Friday in […]

