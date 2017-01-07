Pages Navigation Menu

Babalakin, Saraki, 14 others to represent Nigerian govt in negotiation with ASUU, SSANU others

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FROM LEFT: Resource Person, Mr Ahmad Yakasai; Member, Board of Trustees, Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu), Mr Sule Kaino, and ASUU President, Mr Nasiru Isah, during a News Conference on Planned ASUU strike in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-member committee, headed by Wale Babalakin, to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the staff unions in the federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Ihuoma Chinenye, of the Federal Ministry of Education on Friday in […]

