Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babcock University Undergraduate Commits Suicide In Ogun.

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

An undergraduate of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State,Unokyoh Junior has reportedly committed suicide due to yet-to-be ascertained reason.   The story was shared by Best of Nollywood (BON) founder, Oloketuyi Seun who is also a friend to the family. On his Facebook page, Seun narrated the incident, saying the deceased’s mother was a widow doing all …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Babcock University Undergraduate Commits Suicide In Ogun. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.