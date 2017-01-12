Babes Wodumo is as proudly South African as it gets, says Cassper Nyovest – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Babes Wodumo is as proudly South African as it gets, says Cassper Nyovest
Times LIVE
The rapper, who had an absolute blast shooting the music video for Babes' next single, Family, in Lamontville recently had a 'fan moment' over the gqom queen. 'I won't change for anyone' – Penny Penny hits back at 'broken' English debate. "Y'all can …
Babes Wodumo is the sh*t, Cassper gushes
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG