Baby strapped mother among Madagali suicide bombers

• Three Female Suicide Bombers, 6 Others Die In Attack

Three female suicide bombers, yesterday, attacked Madagali Market in Adamawa State, killing themselves and one person, with several others injured.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that one of the three female suicide bombers died with a baby strapped on her back.

The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Mr. Sa’ad Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that nine people died in the triple blast, including the suicide bombers.

“So far, we have nine dead, including the three female suicide bombers, while 14 others sustained various degree of injuries,” Bello said.

Also confirming the development, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mallam Haruna Furo, said normalcy has returned to the area.

The state government, while condemning the incident, urged the public to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons, objects and movements to security agencies.

The Adamawa State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abubakar, who confirmed the attack, said: “Based on the report sent to me by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Madagali, no one was killed during the attack, apart from the suicide bombers.

“The three suicide bombers all died in the attack, which took place in an open space in the market. The suicide bombers missed their target, because the people were suspicious of their movement.

“The security agents, including the Police, have taken over the place to avoid further attack and also to prevent people from entering the area.”

The state House of Assembly member representing Madagali Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Tsamdu, told The Guardian that one person died during the attack.

“I am in Maiduguri now, but I was told that one person was killed during the attack and that it was three female suicide bombers that carried out the attack.

“I will get back to you latter when I get the details of the attack in Madagali,” he said.

The attack came 24 hours after the state Security Council meeting on Thursday, with all the first class chiefs in attendance and resolved to tackle all security challenges in the state.

This is the second time in one month that suicide bombers attacked Madagali town, killing dozens of people.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, also confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that one person was killed and three others injured in the multiple bomb blasts.

Sajoh said the low level of casualty was as a result of precautionary measures introduced by the state government to contain incidents of suicide attacks in Madagali Council.

He stated that the massive enlightenment campaign on security consciousness had helped in identifying suicide bombers in the area before they reached their destination on market days.

“We lost only one life, while three people sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at the Michika General Hospital.

“Government has taken measures to cater for the injured and their relations staying with them at the hospital,” he said.

While commending security agencies and the public for their commitment to the fight against the insurgents, Sajoh said that government would not fail them in its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

A resident of the area, David Abawu, said: “They blew up themselves after they were intercepted by local vigilantes stationed at the checkpoint at the entry to town.

“Two vigilantes lost their lives in the process.”

An eye witness, who simply identified himself as Baba, said the blast occurred near a checkpoint at the entrance of the town.

“We heard three blasts near the checkpoint where people gathered to be screened before entering the town, as you know, today is market day.

“The suicide bombers blew themselves up alongside the two vigilante members that approached them,” Baba said.

In December last year, two female suicide bombers killed 57 people and wounded 177, including 120 children in the same market.

Last week, three female suicide bombers were killed on the outskirts of the same town, which residents blamed on Boko Haram insurgents.

Madagali is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The military and civilian JTF members have intercepted many suicide bombers in recent months

President Muhammadu Buhari last month declared that Boko Haram had been crushed, a stance later affirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Yusuf Buratai.

But this has not ended intermittent (suicide) bombings and attacks on remote villages and army outposts by the insurgents.

