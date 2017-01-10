Bacary Sagna: Man City defender charged over ’10 v 12′ post

Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna was charged with misconduct by the Football Association on Tuesday after appearing to criticise a referee in a social media post.

Sagna, 33, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "10 against 12… but still fighting and winning as a team" after City’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on January 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the game and despite Sagna amending the post to remove the "10 against 12" part, he could not escape an FA charge.

"Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct contrary to FA Rule E3 (1)," the FA said in a statement.

The FA alleges Sagna’s post "questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute".

The France international has until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Fernandinho was dismissed in the 32nd minute for a two-footed challenge on Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

City had an appeal against the decision rejected, leaving the Brazil international to serve a four-match suspension following his third red card of the season.

