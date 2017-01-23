Back To Base: Notorious car thief arrested weeks after release from prison

Some people do not learn as this ex-convict is arrested again few weeks after his release from prison for the same crime.

A notorious car thief, Oluwasegun Oladimeji, has been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command six weeks after his release from prison.

Punch reports that the 33-year-old ex-convict who had spent some months in the Kirikiri Prison was re-arrested for allegedly vandalizing Toyota cars on Victoria Island with the aim of removing the brain boxes, batteries, head and rear lights as well as other expensive accessories.

According to the RRS, Oladimeji was released from prison last November 2016, after serving a three-month term for removing Toyota parts from a garage in Apapa in July of last year.

The suspect allegedly told the police that a spare parts dealer at the Ladipo International Market was the one who gave him the specifications of cars to steal from and that he had stolen from some cars in the Lekki area of the state before he was arrested.

“Oga Dona (auto parts dealer) gave me the type of vehicle parts that are in high demand in the market. I have been working for him now for eight years.

I steal different vehicle parts, particularly Toyota products. I remove Toyota Corolla brain box, headlight, rear light, and buttons.

Since I came back from prison in November, I have stolen brain boxes of 47 cars. My targets are Toyota products.

Whenever I am going on an operation, he is the one that gives me transport money. Most times, he tells me the specifications of the car he wants me to operate on.

I live in Marwa, Victoria Island. I had surveyed the company earlier in the day. And I knew those cars belonged to that company.

At about 4 am after the operation, I had removed all I needed to remove. The security sighted me and raised the alarm. They were chasing me.

Unfortunately for me, RRS officers were patrolling. They sighted me, pursued me with their vehicle and arrested me.

I usually break one of the small side glasses at the back seat to gain entrance. After I might have gotten all those parts, I would call Oga Dona who would tell me where to meet any of his boys for the collection of the parts.

At times, I take it to them in Boundary in Ajegunle and most times in Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi. I sell Toyota Corolla brain box for N30,000; N25,000 or N20,000. The least of the parts is N2,000.”

Confirming the arrest of the ex-convict, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the suspect and those he fingered, have all been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, and would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

