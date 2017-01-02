Baddest! Nigerian Man Marries Two Pretty Women At Once on New Year Eve (Photos)

Meet Isyaka Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy who married 2 wives, Khadijah and Rashida on New Year’s eve. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Northerners tradition allow to marry more than one wife if they are “able”, Isyaka has taken joy in the tradition and has married two beautiful ladies at once.

The post Baddest! Nigerian Man Marries Two Pretty Women At Once on New Year Eve (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

