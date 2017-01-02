Pages Navigation Menu

Baddest! Nigerian Man Marries Two Pretty Women At Once on New Year Eve (Photos)

Meet Isyaka Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy who married 2 wives, Khadijah and Rashida on New Year’s eve.baddest-nigerian-man-marries-two-pretty-women-at-once-photos-2

Northerners tradition allow to marry more than one wife if they are “able”, Isyaka has taken joy in the tradition and has married two beautiful ladies at once.

