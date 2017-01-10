Badeh: Drama as witness disowns own statement in court
An alleged attempt by a prosecution witness to distort facts in the ongoing trial of a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex S. Badeh (rtd) was on Tuesday exposed by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN. Badeh is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice […]
Badeh: Drama as witness disowns own statement in court
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG