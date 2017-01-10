Badstuber Joins Schalke On Loan

Bayern Munich has confirmed the loan move of defender, Holger Badstuber to Schalke for the remainder of the season.

The defender who has struggled for regular football under Ancelotti since regaining fitness, asked to leave in search of first team football.

“Badstuber is moving to FC Schalke 04 on loan for the remainder of the season after an agreement was reached between Badstuber, his adviser, Bayern and Schalke,” a statement from the Bundesliga champions confirmed.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “Holger deserves to play. He’s been injured so often but now he’s physically fit again and would like to play more games.

“That’s why he asked us to allow him to go out on loan to Schalke and we gladly agreed. We hope Holger will get plenty of minutes under his belt in the coming months and we wish him all the best.”

Badstuber, who will complete a medical at Veltins Arena in the coming days, said: “I’m thankful that Bayern have complied with my request.

“I’d like to get some much-needed match practice at Schalke and I’m looking forward to my time in Gelsenkirchen.”

