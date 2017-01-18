Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bags with brains: Smart luggage and gadgets are making travel smoother

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The bag you use to tote your stuff can affect the experience of any trip. Suitcases are wising up, and there are options for smart luggage with scales, tracking, and more.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bags with brains: Smart luggage and gadgets are making travel smoother appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.