Bail or no bail: Mumbere to know fate on Friday – New Vision

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Bail or no bail: Mumbere to know fate on Friday
Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere will know whether he will be granted bail or not on Friday. Mumbere 703×422. JINJA – Court will deliver its ruling on whether to grant Rwenzururu king Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere bail, or not, on Friday. This was …
Court rejects Mumbere TransferKFM
Ruling on Mumbere Bail Application for FridayUganda Radio Network

