Bail or no bail: Mumbere to know fate on Friday – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Bail or no bail: Mumbere to know fate on Friday
New Vision
Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere will know whether he will be granted bail or not on Friday. Mumbere 703×422. JINJA – Court will deliver its ruling on whether to grant Rwenzururu king Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere bail, or not, on Friday. This was …
Court rejects Mumbere Transfer
Ruling on Mumbere Bail Application for Friday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG