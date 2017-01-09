Bailly Would Love Lindelof To Join United

With Benfica defender, Victor Lindelof nearing a move to the Old Trafford, Eric Bailly has stated he will welcome him to the club.

Even though Mourinho has stated he is not interested in signing a defender, the 22-year-old is set to join the Manchester club.

Bailly, away on international duty with Ivory Coast, said he would happily welcome Lindelof to United.

“I hope to play with him. Hopefully he will help us,” he told Fotbollskanalen after his nation’s 2-1 win over Sweden in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“He is a very good player. He has great qualities and will certainly do well if he comes to us.”

“We have many good central defenders – Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones – but I hope I get to play with Lindelof,” he said.

“I don’t have a guaranteed place and I know I have to be good to play. We’re all fighting to play. I think we have done well. We have done our best.

“The day we get to play, if it comes, we must take advantage of that opportunity. I think we would fit well together.”

