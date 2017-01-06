Bakary Sako Prefers To Remain At Crystal Palace Despite Birmingham City Interest

Bakary Sako wants to fight for his place at Crystal Palace despite Birmingham’s attempts to sign him.

Blues and Derby have both offered around £4m for the Mali international forward, although Birmingham’s bid guaranteed a better final figure.

Birmingham’s offer remains on the table and they have not given up hope on a deal.

But PA Sport understands the 28-year-old Sako is reluctant to leave Selhurst Park as he tries to impress new boss Sam Allardyce.

Sako joined Palace in 2015 after being a key part of Kenny Jackett’s Wolves side that won promotion from League One and established themselves in the Championship.

He has only made five appearances for Palace this season after struggling to impress former boss Alan Pardew.

The winger is due to join Mali for their African Cup of Nations campaign which begins against seven-time winners Egypt on January 17th.

That could see Sako out until February 5th at the latest depending on their progress in the tournament.

The post Bakary Sako Prefers To Remain At Crystal Palace Despite Birmingham City Interest appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

