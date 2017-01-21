Bala Wadzani Chinda sentenced to Life for the murder of Jessica Nkechi McGraa – How the Lives of 2 Nigerians from very Different Backgrounds “ended” in Tragedy in Scotland
On the 11th of February 2016, Jessica Nkechi McGraa and Bala Wadzani Chinda met for the first and last time. Then 25 year old Bala Wadzani Chinda had recently moved to Scotland to begin his Masters at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen. He had completed his undergraduate studies at the Dongbei University of Finance and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG