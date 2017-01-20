Balarabe Musa, Akintoye, Obi, others harp on restructuring as IYM holds convention
Calls for restructuring of the current structure of Nigeria Federalism topped agenda yesterday as the Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, held its 16th annual national convention in Enugu. All the speakers at the event, including second republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, foremost historian and prominent Chieftain of Afenifere, Prof. Banji Akintoye and former […]
Balarabe Musa, Akintoye, Obi, others harp on restructuring as IYM holds convention
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG