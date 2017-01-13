Bamaiyi: Ajudua challenges EFCC’s prosecutorial power

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

A fresh application challenging the prosecutorial power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, filed by Lagos lawyer and socialite, Fred Ajudua have again stalled further proceeding in the $8.4M fraud case levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Ajudua is being prosecuted by the government for allegedly defrauded former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiy of $8.4M while the two of them were inmates of the Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, Ajudua and his accomplices had approached Gen. Bamaiyi, who was facing trial for the attempted murder of Alex Ibru, the late Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, and convinced him they could secure his freedom.

Ajudua’s co-defendant, Oluronke Rosulu who had opted for a separate trial was last year sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Lawal-Akapo.

Ajudua’s trial was originally before Justice Kudirat Jose but was last year transferred to Justice O. Oyefeso.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, Ajudua who wore white caftan opposed EFCC’s effort to re-arraign him on a fesh amended charge.

His lawyer, Mr. S.A Quakers, SAN told the court that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, the EFCC has no powers to prosecute his client.

Quakers also raised objection against the amended charges, stating that his client cannot be arraigned on the new information before the court since the anti-graft agency failed to obtain his witness statement.

EFCC lawyer, Seidu Atteh however countered the argument. He said that it was unnecessary for the antigraft body to obtain statement from defendant simply because the charges were amended.

Atteh pointed out that Ajudua had personally refused to volunteer any statement to the commission over the allegations against him.

In her brief remark, trial judge, Justice Oyefeso insisted that parties should harmonize their arguments instead of presenting them peace-meal.

She subsequently adjourned the matter till February 13, 2017 for hearing of argument of both parties.

The post Bamaiyi: Ajudua challenges EFCC’s prosecutorial power appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

