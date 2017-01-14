Bamford Another Player To Be Called Back From Loan, By Chelsea

Chelsea have recalled another player from loan, with striker Bamford returning from his loan spell at Burnley.

Burnley made the announcement after securing a 1-0 win over Southampton , with the Chelsea striker omitted from the lineup.

The striker featured just six times in the league for Burnley, prompting a callback by Chelsea.

The announcement comes after reports of a row between Conte and Costa, but the manager insists he is missing the clash against Leicester due to an injury.

Bamford sparkled during a loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2014-15, winning Championship Player of the Season for that term, but his career has stagnated during other temporary stints since.

