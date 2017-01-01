Bamgbola, Akinadewo Urge Nigerians to be positive

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola and the Prelate of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Elder Israel Akinadewo (Omoeri), have called on Nigerians to be positive, as well as, fast and pray for a better nation in the New Year.

While felicitating with Nigerians as the New Year commences today, Bamgbola said: “The reason for collective fasting and prayer is to take the nation to a new height this year. In fact, it is only through prayers that the nation can overcome its challenges.”

In his message, the Prelate of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Elder Israel Akinadewo (Omoeri) urged optimism among Nigerians in the New Year, saying they should be positive in their thoughts and actions, despite the ongoing recession.

Bamgbola challenged all to embrace love, to be appreciative and forgiving one another. Meanwhile, the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians to ensure that the country’s values are strengthened in the New Year.

In his prayer for the country, the National President, said: “We should continue to build on what binds us together and every one’s hand should be on deck to remedy the economy. I wish Nigerians to live peacefully well with one another and that the government at all levels should do more to assuage the pains of the ordinary Nigerians and make the nation more peaceful.”

In his New Year message, the Anglican Bishop of Okigwe South, Most Rev. David Onuoha, has declared 2017 as a year of restoration for the country and Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to put religion into better use to promote peace, love and nation building, adding that efforts should be made to de-radicalise various religions in the country, by expunging those teachings that promote intolerance, hatred and shedding of blood.

