Ban Ki-moon stirs up President rumours upon return to South Korea
After 10 years as general secretary of the United Nations, South Korea’s Ban Ki-mooon has returned home, stirring up rumours that he could seek to be the country’s next President. There has been speculation in the north-east Asian country for months that the 72-year-old could run for president later in the year. “It will not…
