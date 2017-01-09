Ban on revenue collection: Edo police vow to crack down on violators – Vanguard
Ban on revenue collection: Edo police vow to crack down on violators
THE Edo State Government has said it has released emergency phone lines to the public, to report any violator of the ban on the collection of revenue for immediate arrest, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (Interim), Mr. John Mayaki, said. The …
