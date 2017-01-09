Ban on revenue collection: Edo police vow to crack down on violators

THE Edo State Government has said it has released emergency phone lines to the public, to report any violator of the ban on the collection of revenue for immediate arrest, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (Interim), Mr. John Mayaki, said.

The police special lines, according to Mayaki, are: 08115808360, 08115808361, 08115808441, 08115808442.

He said the Commissioner of of Police, Haliru Gwandu, had vowed to enforce the implementation of the ban on collection of revenue by private individuals as pronounced by Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state.

According to Gwandu, “I will shell out 20 squads who will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance of the ban.

“Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo State to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity. I will enforce the order to the letter.”

