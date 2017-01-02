Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ban on vehicle imports: Clearing agents seek 3 months grace

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PIC.7.TRAFFIC BUILD UP ON FUNSHO WILLIAMS AVENUE, LAGOS, FOLLOWING THE BREAK DOWN OF AN ARTICULATED VEHICLE ON EKO BRIDGE ON FRIDAY (23/8/13).

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Seme Chapter, last weekend pleaded with the authorities, to grant a three-month grace period before enforcing the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders . The Federal Government’s directive was to commence January 1, 2017. ANLCA’s Chairman, Alhaji Bisiriyu, made this plea while speaking with newsmen […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ban on vehicle imports: Clearing agents seek 3 months grace

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.