Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bandits killed 400 people in Niger-East in 2016 – Senator

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Bandits and cattle rustlers killed 400 people in Niger East Senatorial District in 2016, according to David Umaru, the senator representing the area. Mr. Umaru, who briefed journalists on the deteriorating security situation in the crises-ridden area, on Wednesday in Minna, said that the bandits raped and abducted several women and girls, while thousands of livestock were […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bandits killed 400 people in Niger-East in 2016 – Senator appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.