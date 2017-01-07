Bandits killed 400 people in Niger-East in 2016 – Senator

Bandits and cattle rustlers killed 400 people in Niger East Senatorial District in 2016, according to David Umaru, the senator representing the area. Mr. Umaru, who briefed journalists on the deteriorating security situation in the crises-ridden area, on Wednesday in Minna, said that the bandits raped and abducted several women and girls, while thousands of livestock were […]

The post Bandits killed 400 people in Niger-East in 2016 – Senator appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

