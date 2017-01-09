Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Bank Alert,’ ‘Fada Fada,’ ‘Pana,’ Top PlayData’s Most Played Songs on Nigerian Radio – 2017 Week 2

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Music duo, PSquare‘s “Bank Alert”, is PlayData Charts’ most played song on Nigerian radio this past week. This is the first time since the song is topping the Chart. PlayData Charts is a countdown based on total number of radio plays over the past one week in the respective regions. We are currently live in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.