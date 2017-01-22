Bank Chairman arrested by Police over fraud

By Akin Kuponiyi Former chairman of Cashcow Microfinance Bank Ltd, Igbosere Lagos island, Lagos State south West Nigeria, Dr Wale Adeduro, who has eluded the police for over two years has been arrested by the men of the Nigeria Police Force from the Special Fraud Unit,of the Force Milverton Road,Ikoyi on the directive of the Inspector General of Police. The arrest of Dr Adeduro was sequel to a petition written by Cashcow Micro finance bank to the inspector General of Police, accusing the former Chairman of the Micro Finance bank of N50.4 million fraud.

