Bank manager charged with stealing customer’s N6m – The Nation Newspaper
|
Bank manager charged with stealing customer's N6m
The Nation Newspaper
A former United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc Operations Manager, Bolaji Akanni, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate's Court for allegedly stealing N6million from a customer's account. Akanni, 35, who lives at 4, Tola Olojede Street …
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG