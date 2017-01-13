Bank of Russia Confirms There Will Be No Bitcoin Ban After All
Russia has always had an unusual relationship with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. It has been unclear how the situation will evolve for quite some time now. A new statement by the Bank of Russia hints at no further action being taken against the usage of Bitcoin. Another positive sign for Bitcoin on a global scale, although … Continue reading Bank of Russia Confirms There Will Be No Bitcoin Ban After All
