Bank official denies seeing documents on Saraki’s foreign accounts – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Bank official denies seeing documents on Saraki's foreign accounts
NAIJ.COM
The second witness in the ongoing trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday 16th January, said he never saw the documents relating to foreign accounts allegedly maintained by Saraki with the Guaranteed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG