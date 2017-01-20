Banker allegedly rapes girlfriend’s housemaid

An Ikeja magistrate’s court, yesterday, admitted a 35-year-old banker, Adedoyin Odukoya, to N500,000 bail for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 19-year-old housemaid.

Odukoya, who resides at 22, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

Magistrate Y. R. Pinheir,o who gave the ruling, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

Pinheiro said the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Inspector Matthew Akhaluode, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 9, 2016 at Olayinwola Street, Agege.

The complainant said she was at home when Odukoya came and told her that his girlfriend, who was her boss, had instructed him to drop a letter with her.

According to Akhaluo-de, “the housemaid said that she expected Odukoya to leave after dropping the letter, but instead he told her to go and have her bath.

“The complainant said she became confused, but she decided to listen to him since he was a friend to her boss.

“The housemaid alleged that when she was coming out of the bathroom, she was shocked to see Odukoya waiting at the entrance.

“She said that the accused removed her towel, dragged her to the sitting room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“She explained that after the incident, she immediately called her boss on phone and told her everything.”

The post Banker allegedly rapes girlfriend’s housemaid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

