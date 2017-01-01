Banker of the year Wigwe: Thriving in adverse circumstances – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Banker of the year Wigwe: Thriving in adverse circumstances

Banker of the year Wigwe: Thriving in adverse circumstances
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, a top flight banker and entrepreneur, currently Group Managing Director/ CEO, Access Bank Plc, is our BANKER OF THE YEAR, 2016. Vanguard Board of Editors arrived at this decision after a painstaking study of five other …
'How brand strategy is working for Access Bank'The Nation Newspaper
Amidst Recession, Access Bank Harvests Global AccoladesNigeria Today

