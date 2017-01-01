Banker of the year Wigwe: Thriving in adverse circumstances – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Banker of the year Wigwe: Thriving in adverse circumstances
Vanguard
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, a top flight banker and entrepreneur, currently Group Managing Director/ CEO, Access Bank Plc, is our BANKER OF THE YEAR, 2016. Vanguard Board of Editors arrived at this decision after a painstaking study of five other …
'How brand strategy is working for Access Bank'
Amidst Recession, Access Bank Harvests Global Accolades
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG