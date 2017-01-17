Banking sector buoys trading as NSE index gains 0.18%

By Chinenye Anuforo

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), opened the week on strong with the All Share Index (ASI) rising 0.18 per cent.

The ASI which opened at 26,325.93 points, added 47.9 points to close the day at 26,373.83 points, while Market Capitalisation rose to N9.074 trillion following an addition of N16.5 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities

After the trading session 17 stocks gained against 15 losers on price movement. Diamond Bank led on the gainers table by 7.21 percent to close at N1.19, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) followed with an increase of 4.48 percent to close at N2.80, Eco Transnational International (ETI) grew 4.32 percent to close at N10.14.

On the other hand, NCR led the day’s declining stocks, with 4.92 percent to close at N8.11, Total dropped 4.87 percent to close at N285.40, Cutix depreciated 4.52 percent to close at N1.48.

Volume of trade transacted by investors in 3,075 deals rose 17 percent from 148.6 million units recorded last Friday to 174.0 million units, while value traded decreased 68 percent to N1.2 billion from N3.8 billion recorded previously.

Diamond Bank topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 38.7 million units of shares worth N44.9 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 29.6 million shares worth N26.6 million, while Stanbic emerged the third most traded stock for the day with approximately 12 million shares amounting to N185.6 million. Access Bank came fourth having traded 11.1 million units of shares valued at N75.4 million while FCMB was fifth with 10.7 million shares worth N13.6 million.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

