Banks To Restore ATMs In Borno Military Barracks

Leadership Newspapers

Banks To Restore ATMs In Borno Military Barracks
Five commercial banks have agreed to restore Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in all the military barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in order to enable troops easy access to cash and prevent needless fiction between soldiers and civilians.
