Banks To Restore ATMs In Borno Military Barracks

Five commercial banks have agreed to restore Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in all the military barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in order to enable troops easy access to cash and prevent needless fiction between soldiers and civilians.

This was disclosed yesterday by the United Bank of Africa (UBA), strategic business group head , North , Salihu Ngulde to journalists in Maiduguri while on a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He said this followed the appeal by the General Officer Commanding, the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army ( GOC) , Brig Gen Victor Ezugwu for the the restoration of the machines for convenience of troops to have access to cash for their families.

He said with the relative peace in Maiduguri, UBA have decided to restore the ATMS at Maimalari Cantonment while the other 4 Banks will take charge of the remaining barracks in Borno as agreed.

“5 Banks including UBA have signed agreement to restore ATMs in all the military Barracks in Borno to enable troops fighting insurgency opportunity for easy withdrawal of cach at their convenience so as to avoid clash between them and other Bank customers at ATM spots.

“I commend the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian military and President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring Peace in Borno and creating convenient environment for business to thrive,” he said.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai thanked the Director for the Banks’ decision, adding that it will relieve troops pains of struggling with civilians at the cash dispensing points while hasting to return back to their duty posts.

“I am here on operational visit to troops formations. We are doing all we can to ensure that remnants of Boko Haram terrorists are cleared from the Northeast. I am glad with your concern for my troops.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

